It’s holiday shopping season and many consumers are searching online and social media for the perfect gifts. While shopping online is easy and convenient, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) warns online shoppers searching for gifts and other merchandise to do their research, be mindful of social media scrolling and use credit cards to avoid scammers.

The warning is an update to BBB’s in-depth study, “Theft on a Massive Scale: Online Shopping Fraud and the Role of Social Media,” issued last December.

