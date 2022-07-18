WYNOT, Neb. — A Wynot Public Schools teacher faces two criminal charges for a Sioux City incident in which he allegedly attempted to pay a teenage girl for sex.
Andrew Heller, 36, has been charged with one count of attempting to entice a minor under age 16 for sexual purposes and one count of prostitution, according to the Woodbury County Clerk of Courts Ofice.
Both charges are Class D felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine between $750-7,500.
Heller is employed by Wynot Public Schools as a social studies teacher, according to the school’s website.
He is scheduled for a July 25 preliminary hearing at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City, according to the clerk of courts office. He has listed Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, as his home.
The Iowa state courts website was down Monday, so additional information on the complaint wasn’t immediately available.
However, Sioux City media reported Heller allegedly attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activity. The incident took place July 14 in Sioux City.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had monitored communication where Heller requested to have sex with the girl for $200, according to media reports. He was caught and arrested by the FBI and the Sioux City Police Department as he allegedly attempted to complete the arrangement.
When he was arrested, Heller was in possession of alcoholic beverages meant to be shared with the minor, an unopened box of condoms and more than $200 in cash, according to the complaint.
In a post-Miranda-rights interview, Heller admitted to knowing the girl was 14 years old and said he had intended to exchange money for sex, according to Sioux City media reports.
Wynot Superintendent Paul Hans issued a statement on the incident. He did not list the staff member by name.
“We have recently learned of criminal allegations involving a school district employee,” Hans said. “The district is responding promptly and appropriately. Due to the nature of personnel matters, we cannot provide any further details or comments.”
The Wynot school board was scheduled to meet Monday night in regular session.
The Press & Dakotan sought additional comment from the superintendent but had not received additional response by Monday’s press time.
An FBI spokeswoman with the Omaha office told the Press & Dakotan the complaint against Heller had been filed with the state. The spokeswoman did not have additional information or comment.
