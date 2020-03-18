Just in time for the arrival of spring, wintry weather is set to make a comeback to the high plains and Rocky Mountains .
Forecasters expect heavy snow and strong winds across much of eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska throughout today (Thursday), while the Yankton area is predicted to be brushed with mixed precipitation and strong winds.
Much of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska are under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. today through 1 a.m. Friday. Snowfall of 2-4 inches is possible, and could be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.
Temperatures are forecast to peak around noon, and then tumble down as the day wears on.
Rain is expected to precede the snow, and amounts of 1-3 inches of rainfall are possible.
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for all of southeast Wyoming and the western third of Nebraska.
Forecasters expect a foot (30 centimeters) of snow or more in the mountains of northern Colorado and a wintry mix elsewhere in the three-state region.
The storm will let up Friday but temperatures will remain below freezing until the weekend.
Temperatures in Yankton are expected to be in the 20s Friday and low 30s Saturday, but warming to the mid 40s by Sunday.
In another weather-related development, it was reported Wednesday from Yankton County officials that the Stone Church Bridge south of Menno had reopened. It had been closed since Sunday due to rising water levels on the James River.
