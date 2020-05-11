With COVID-19 still on the horizon, Yankton’s school board on Monday voted to continue Grab ‘N Go meals over the summer and freeze the price of school meals for the coming 2020-2021 school year.
According to Yankton School District (YSD) Child Nutrition Director Sandi Kramer, overall school meal prices for Yankton students have remained relatively stable over the last decade. The price of a school lunch went up by a net 80 cents and that of a breakfast rose by 15 cents.
Over the last two years, YSD students have seen lunch prices rise 10 cents to $2.80 and breakfast remain at $1.30, she said.
For the fall, Kramer proposed that the school board freeze the price of school meals for the 2020-2021 school year, which it did unanimously.
Kramer also updated school board members on the free Grab ‘N’ Go meals the district has been providing to students since the coronavirus pandemic shut down school districts across the state in mid-March. YSD began providing children ages 18 and under with 8-10 meals weekly per child, boxed and ready to take away.
“Presently, we are averaging about 1,700 students,” Kramer said. “I did a little math and on Thursday, we handed out over 20,556 pounds of food for students.”
Kramer recommended continuing the distribution of Grab ‘N’ Go meals for the summer only at Yankton High School and Yankton Middle School, because they are equipped with needed refrigerators and freezers, she said.
“A lot of the meals that we send out are frozen,” Kramer said. “Parents and students can cook them in a microwave or in an oven. We actually have cooking instructions on the school district website that parents can refer to.”
Parent feedback on Grab ‘N’ Go meals has been positive, with several parents relieved to find out that the district plans to continue the distributions through the summer.
According to the YSD website, this week’s second distribution will be on Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Then, there will be a two-week break until Grab ‘N’ Go meals resume June 1, Kramer said.
Also Monday, YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz presented a preliminary overview of the 2020-2021 YSD budget, which so far is balanced.
The projected budget was broken down into six operating areas, including the general fund ($20,568,528), special education ($4,994,357), capital outlay ($4, 760,651), impact aid ($45,000), food service ($2,077,331) and concessions ($103,000).
Interestingly, the model used to calculate expenditures is now the same model Bietz and YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle used in public presentations prior to the opt-out vote.
“We had a model that we put together for multiple years to show the community and educate the community of the need (for an opt-out),” Bietz said. “(It) is the format that we actually adopted at a functional level.”
Revenue projections include the first half of the first year of opt-out monies, $925,000 of property tax revenue, in addition to a 2% increase in funding for state schools passed by the Legislature for fiscal year 2021, the 2% increase would raise target teacher salaries to $51,367.47, Bietz said.
In other business Monday:
• The Yankton school board scheduled a budget hearing on July 13 at 5:40 p.m. at the YHS Main Theater. At this time, it is scheduled as an in-person meeting, which could change if the virus is spiking in Yankton at that time.
• The Yankton school board approved High School, Middle School and Elementary School handbooks for the coming year.
• Reviewed proposed changes to YSD facilities rental agreements.
