Cases Disposed: June 7-11, 2021
Robert Franklin, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50.
Angela Mae Laughrey, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacob Noland, 413 Linn St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas Anderson, 200 E. 17th Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Kelvin Kendall Rinzy, 611 W. 23rd St. #105, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $614.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 192 days credit; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute less than ½ oz. marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by complaint; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute less than ½ oz. marijuana; Recharged by complaint.
Michael Gene Clyde, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $251.50.
Ilda Munoz Rocha, South Sioux City, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Neil James Peters, Rosenfeld, Manitoba, Canada; Overweight on axle; $199.50.
Amarbir Singh Randhawa, Bakersfield, Calif.; Overweight on axle; $213.50.
Madeline Rose Hegg, Mitchell; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Charles Edward Light, Bartow, Fla.; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jessica D. Schwegel, Fargo, N.D.; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven R. Steffen, Omaha, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rodolfo Villarreal, Norfolk, Neb.; Give person alcohol ages 18-21 or without parent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James M. Greenfield, Lincoln, Neb.; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carlos M. Gutierrez, Lincoln, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Louie Blaine White, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jose L. Rodriquez, Sioux City, Iowa; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John F. Tibett, Detroit, Mich.; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dave Nelson, Viborg; Unauthorized parking in handicapped space; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Deirdre D. Douglas, Omaha, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven A. Knapp, Omaha, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dina Caswell, Crofton, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan Jones, Elkhorn, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Noel D. Williams, Liberty, Ky.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving while license is canceled; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jessica Vallier, Omaha, Neb.; Boat under power-zoned swim area w/swimmer present; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Person, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kyle Lucht, 2003 Roberts St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50; Establishment of speed zones; $232.50.
Joshua Gay, 617 Locust, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Nadine Akimpaye, 1616 Mulberry St., Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Jail sentence of 15 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 9 months suspended and 1 day credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Sean Michael Bentley, 215 E. 8th St., Yankton; Purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Stephanie Luette Sejnoha, 511 W. 17th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Janis Lynn Leeper, 106 Creekside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jennifer Younts, Sidney, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John F. Kuehlmann, Sheboygan, Wis.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenny L. Newsom, Walkertown, N.C.; Operate interstate carrier without PUC registration; Dismissed by prosecutor; No trip permit or receipt in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jennifer Jean Rave, Niobrara, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jessica J. Withorn, Fort Thompson; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carol D. Williams, Sioux City, Iowa; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wade A. Schram, Fremont, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric C. Schouboe, Lincoln, Neb.; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
June R. Uken, PO Box 7063, Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Julio C. Oviedo, South Sioux City, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Qi Zheng, 415 E. 4th, Yankton; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marco Flores, Sioux City, Iowa; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Edward Jansa, Circle C Trailer Ct. #31, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Schuyler Houser, Crofton, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ruben Solais Chavez, East Whiting Dr., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua E. Johnson, Fremont, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bryon M. Beins, Elkhorn, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chad E. Mulder, Rock Valley, Iowa; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ruth L. Kyle, Northway, AK; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon Rothschadl, 110 W. 6th Street #13, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Terence Reed Coulson, 4311 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50.
Autumn Breann Odens, Springfield; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adam Denney, Homeless, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Tavaris Phillip McCullough, Sauk Village, Ill.; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Joshua Gay, 617 Locust, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Bond-not contact terms-misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Jade Alan Rembold, 1811 Capitol St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Joshua D. Massman, Des Moines, Iowa; Commercial vehicle plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hayes S. Murray, 304 Pine, Apt. 4, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald E. Paulsen, Address incomplete; Seat belt violation; $25.
Andy Wang, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Eddie H. Akon, Omaha, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shawn P. Culp, No address given; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jose Davila, Norfolk, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bryan L. Bielski, Beresford; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Viola M. Madril, Tilden, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew G. Law, Iowa City, Iowa; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William T. Decoteau, Dunseith, N.D.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dewayne Carl Rector, Rapid City; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alan D. Burns, Eubank, Ky.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Johnny Fox, Englewood, Tenn.; Possession of alcohol by minor.
David Allen Wurtz, 412 Capitol Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Levi Lamotte, Homeless, Yankton; Theft of lost or mislaid property; $394; Jail sentence of 30 days with 22 days suspended and 11 days credit.
Cory Russell Vrooman, 2900 Douglas Ave. #406, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Suspended execution of sentence; $356.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Probation three years; Identity theft; Suspended execution of sentence; $652.59; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jaicia Juhl, 308 E. 5th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Charleen M. Marek, 415 Picotte; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior felonies; Dismissed by defendant; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kelvin Kendall Rinzy, 611 W. 23rd St. #105, Yankton; Possession controlled substances in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Cisco Sacks Rhinehart, 1005 Cedar Street, Apt. 2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dylan Christopher Hauger, 220 ½ Capitol, Yankton; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Teala Claudio, 518 Green St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Gordon S. Noonen, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Augustina Zephier, 510 Douglas #1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paul Gant, Sioux City, Iowa; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tina E. Redwing, 304 W. 4th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles LaFrance, Rt. 4, Box 135, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tony Hodgson, Omaha, Neb.; Open alcoholic container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cameron Patrick, Biloxi, Miss.; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dusten D. Gullicksen, Battle Creek, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenneth W. Fischer, Wagner; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Scott A. Ruwe, Arlington, Neb.; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gryegory M. Chimiel, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada; Fail to stop at check point; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel L. Miller, 1307 W. 8th #21, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Victor Cordova, El Paso, Tex.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Allan H. Weins, Beechy, Saskatchewan, Canada; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd Koenekamp, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Cunningham, Sioux City, Iowa; Purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ralph Smothers, Hastings, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dwaine M. Hummel, Fremont, Neb.; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dale J. Verzani, Big Stone City; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Konni Jo Poppe, Randolph, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patricia E. Mansker, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lance M. Blake, Winnebago, Ill.; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joe B. Marion, Norfolk, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ras Reinier, Crary, N.D.; Overweight on axle; $752.50.
Sigmond Brandt, 2908 Douglas, #241, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Daniel Matthew Waldner, Hurley; Operate overweight commercial vehicle; $182.50.
Robert John Rivera, Norfolk, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Clinton Lee, La Mesa, Calif.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brenda L. Stead, West Fargo, N.D.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas Goodteacher, Sioux City, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Victoria A. Littell, RR 1, Box 270, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daryl J. Scurlock, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Stevens, Crofton, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William Whitiker, Marana, Ariz.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew L. Furey, Omaha, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian D. Forester, Hacienda, Calif.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel H. Wood, Plainview, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyler Almond, 904 Pearl Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or used; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 133 days credit; Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or used; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information.
Keith M. Johnson, Brainerd, Minn.; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason G. Duckwitz, Lapeer, Mich.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David P. Remmers, Beatrice, Neb.; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tony Hoang, St. Paul, Minn.; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon Rothschadl, 110 W. 6th Street #13, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brenda Scheetz, 1103 Picotte St., Yankton; School attendance 2nd offense; $350; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; School attendance 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Kenneth Dean Wattier, Randolph, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $270.50.
Douglas Gene Wieskamp, Hickman, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Wanda Jean Keen, Nashvilled, Ga.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor; No alternative permit before moving vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alexander Martinez, Jacksonville, Fla.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Russell W. Jones, Rapid City; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas A. Stewart, Jefferson, Iowa; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cesar Villa, Chamberlain; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Corrie Lynn Grubb, Clive, Iowa; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Allen L. Gonzales, Sioux City, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joe L. Hamm, Levelland, Tex.; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jamie Nolasco, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anthony M. Gershon, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron J. Hughes, Fremont, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Maria C. Garcia, Sioux City, Iowa; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rodney Layne Kennedy, Midlothian, Tex.; Fail to stop at check point; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Harmony Anne Tapleyh, Naper, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kenneth Sudbeck, 807 Eastside Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Melisa Rose Janssen, 1307 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Douglas Hauger, Lincoln, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Scott Allen Peterson, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven N. McCloud, 3204 Halley Street, Yankton; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; $396.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended and 7 days credit; Misprision of felony;$396.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended and 7 days credit; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft, Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Ronald Darnell Minniefield, 127 Mulligan Lane, Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule III drug; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule III drug; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by complaint; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possess firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by complaint.
Elva Waine Weatherread, Saint Jo, Tex.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Russell Meyers, 214 West 3rd Street #4, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kelvin William Underwood, Scotland; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cheryl K. Houska, Lake Andes; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Noa Romo, Vermillion; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lori Holte, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Herbert W. Ricehill, Junior; Sioux City, Iowa; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rian Lyle Miller, Dell Rapids; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Loai M. Pham, Garden Grove, Calif.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Amarjit Singh Dhillonn, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada; Fail to stop at weigh station; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Josh Zephier, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Bol, 507 W. 20th St. Apt. 103, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tanner Park, 1105 W. 8th, Box 401, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle I. Austin, Bellevue, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Tammy E. Calvin, Aurora, Colo.; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mary K. Miner, Gladstone, Mo.; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Elizabeth Ramirez, S. Sioux City, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Juliann Leise, Holliston, Mass.; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joseph T. Hebert, Vermillion; Illegal u-turn; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Vlach, Hartington, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Abiu Uziel Amaya, Wayne, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Hannah Nicole Woods, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Cindy F. Weddell, 103 E. 16th St., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Douglas N. Christensen, Arcadia, Okla.; Fail to stop at weigh station; Dismissed by prosecutor; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anthony H. Castro, South Sioux City, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mjung Ellen Parker, 415 E. 4th St. #3, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert Anthony Webb, Litha Springs, Ga.; Possession of alcohol in commercial motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeffrey D. Harmon, Omaha, Neb.; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicolas M. Torres, Java; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Toby G. Wilson, Custer; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd J. Sampson, Ruthven, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles J. McCoy, Wayne, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Judith A. Thompson, New York, N.Y.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Linda A. Greenwood, Agland, N.D.; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Craig Lynn Johnson, Greeley, Colo.; Commercial vehicle plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Pete Van Wyk, Orange City, Iowa; Insufficient number personal flotation devices; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darryl M. Scarff, Sylvan Lake, AB; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Mike Karr, Dana Point, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jared Owen Ratliff, Redding, Calif.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rian James Lloyd, Verdigre, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $710.50.
Robert Allen, Woonsocket; Overweight on axle; $194.50.
Jordan Alexander Pannell, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
