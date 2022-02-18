The local candidate lists for upcoming primary and spring elections are gradually filling in, and they guarantee a June primary race for Yankton County sheriff.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State website Friday, both Michael Rothschadl and Preston Crissey have filed as Republican candidates for county sheriff to replace the retiring Jim Vlahakis. The primary election is slated for June 7.
Also, the District 18 legislative races have seen Jean Hunhoff file for the State Senate and Mike Stevens file for the House. Both are incumbent Republicans.
In the Yankton County Commission race, former Commissioner Bruce Jensen (R) was the only candidate who has filed as of Friday. Three of the five current commissioners are up for re-election in November: Joe Healy, Dan Klimisch and Cheri Loest.
Also filing for re-election are Auditor Patty Hojem (R) and Register of Deeds Brian J. Hunhoff (R). No other candidates have filed at this time.
The petition-filing deadline for the June primary is March 29, while independent candidates have until April 26 to file.
Locally, candidates for Yankton’s April city and school board elections have until Feb. 25 to file.
On Friday, Yankton City Commissioner Jerry L. Webber filed for re-election, joining fellow incumbents Mason Schramm and Amy Miner on the April ballot for three open slots. No other candidates have filed as of this writing.
On the Yankton School Board, incumbents Terry Crandall and Sarah Carda have filed for the two open seats, with no other filings reported.
Should one more filing be received in either, the municipal/school election is slated for April 12.
