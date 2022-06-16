VERMILLION — The National Music Museum in Vermillion will present “In Nottamun Town” with Brian Kay as part of the NMM Live! Music series Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m.
Beautiful Irish and Welsh ballads are featured throughout the performance, depicting some of Britain’s most famous stories and people of old. Whether you like early music, theater, love songs, or lute solos, this program has something for you to enjoy.
The is a free event.
