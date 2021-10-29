CROFTON, Neb. — An informational meeting on economic development in Crofton, Nebraska, is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Crofton City Auditorium.
Anyone who is interested in learning or wants to participate on the economic development committee is welcome to come. Organizers are looking for people willing to share ideas of improving the economic conditions of Crofton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.