Turner County Escapee Indicted In Yankton

A Yankton man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a Turner County deputy sheriff has been indicted on burglary and theft charges stemming from his recent arrest in connection with that incident.
Tyson Wessels, 42, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on a charge of burglary in the third degree, a class 5 felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a $10,000 fine; and a charge of grand theft, a class six felony with each count carrying a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a $4,000 fine.
The indictment stems from Wessels’ Sept. 25 arrest in Yankton, in which he was found to have a thumb drive believed to have been stolen from Walt’s Homestyle Foods in Yankton and bearing that business owner’s name. Also, according to a witness, a silver van inside the garage at Walt’s Homestyle Foods the morning of the burglary was believed to have been stolen by Wessels in Minnesota.
Wessels’ first court appearance in connection with those charges was last week before Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen in Yankton. At that time, he did not waive his right to a preliminary hearing, which would have been held Wednesday if the grand jury had failed to indict.
Wessels escaped from custody on Sept. 25 while being transported from a court appearance in Parker back to the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls. He is alleged to have assaulted the deputy and make his escape in the police cruiser with the deputy still inside.
Investigators also allege that, over the following four-day manhunt, Wessels stole two other vehicles.
The charges stemming from Wessels’ escape and arrest in Yankton are in addition to those he was already facing in Lincoln County for aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and simple assault against a law enforcement officer; Yankton County for contempt of court; and in Clay County for first-degree reckless burning and accessory to a felony.
Wessels’ next hearing was set for Thursday in Turner County.
