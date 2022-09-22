LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding the public that it is unlawful to place political campaign signs, or any signs, on state highway and interstate right-of-way. This includes intersections, medians, entrance and exit ramps, sidewalks and the ditches and lands that make up the right-of-way bordering the length of each roadway.
NDOT maintenance crews will remove any signs that are improperly placed within the state highway right-of-way. These signs will be stored for a brief time in the maintenance yards throughout the state where the owners may reclaim them.
