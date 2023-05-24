HURON — Registration is now open for South Dakota’s Largest Classroom at the 2023 South Dakota State Fair. The Largest Classroom event is an exciting field trip for students including opportunities to learn hands-on and see exhibits at a variety of educational learning centers that may not be available to individual school districts or part of typical curriculums. The adventure will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1.
South Dakota’s Largest Classroom program is open to public, private, and home schools. The program is free to students, teachers, and chaperones. Lunch and parking will also be provided by the South Dakota State Fair. Teachers are encouraged to register as soon as possible; the registration form can be obtained at www.sdstatefair.com or by calling 605-353-7340
