Ejections In SD High School Sports Way Up This Year
PIERRE — A discussion about appreciation events for high school sports officials led to the revelation that there have been 87 ejections of players, coaches and fans at high school sporting events this year.

At this week’s South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors meeting, SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said there have been 87 ejections this year compared to 30 last year.

