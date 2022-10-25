South Dakota tourism officials are about to seek input on the industry’s needs and impacts in the state from a new demographic — the state’s own residents.
During the 2022-2023 Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association (SSDTA) Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Luncheon at the Lewis & Clark Resort Tuesday, South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen discussed plans for dual surveys — including a new survey of state residents — to take the public’s temperature on tourism in the state, both at home and beyond.
Hagen told the Press & Dakotan that the Department of Tourism will employ its first ever “Resident Sentiment Survey” in around a month.
“That’s really to gauge how South Dakotans feel about tourism,” he said. “What are their perceptions about tourism — the good, the bad? What are challenges that they see tourism maybe creating for them? We really want to get an overall sense of how our state residents feel about the industry and how we can better serve them as an industry and be sensitive about areas that they may have a concern about.”
He said that the survey has been in the works for years now.
“It’s something we actually had our eyes on before the pandemic,” he said. “We knew of one other state that had done something similar — Colorado — and when we heard that they were going to embark upon this, it was something where we said, ‘We should do the same.’ Then the pandemic hit and we just put things on hold. But now is the time to go out into the state with this survey. We’re excited to hear state residents’ perceptions of tourism.”
Simultaneously, the Department of Tourism will also be employing a separate survey outside of the state’s borders to gauge image, perception and return on investment.
“What this gauges is, ‘How is South Dakota perceived by visitors compared to our competitor states?’” Hagen said. “What do they see as our strengths? What do they see as our weaknesses compared to our competitors? What makes South Dakota stand out from our competitors in terms of tourism offerings? And then what sort of return-on-investment are we seeing? For every dollar we’re putting into marketing, what are we seeing in terms of tax dollars generated at the state and local levels?”
He said these facts are critical to gather in order to effectively draw people to the state.
“Those are important things for us to know to see how we are stacking up, to see how we might need to tweak our message, what things we may need to be promoting that we may not have as big of an emphasis on at the moment and to make sure we’re getting the best bang for our buck and the taxpayers are getting the best bang for their buck, too, with the dollars we are expending,” he said.
The image, perception and return on investment survey has been conducted several times in the past, with the last one being completed in 2018.
Kasi Haberman, Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association executive director, told the Press & Dakotan that these surveys will be important to the work done by the SSDTA.
“Those surveys are important because they’re going to, for one, let us know what our residents think and what they know about what we do,” she said. “And one of the surveys is going to tell us more information about what people are looking for from the tourism office. It helps us make our decisions on what type of information to serve them, and also how to target them. It’s going to be valuable information, and it’s going to be very useful to us.”
Hagen said he expects results from the image, perception and return on investment survey available by the end of December, while results from the Resident Sentiment Survey could become available sometime later in the winter.
He said he also sees the survey of residents becoming a mainstay in the Department of Tourism’s toolbox.
“It’s something we’ll want to keep tabs on,” he said.
