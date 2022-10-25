Hagen
South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen addressed the Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Luncheon Tuesday at the Lewis & Clark Lodge west of Yankton.

 Rob Nielsen/P&D

South Dakota tourism officials are about to seek input on the industry’s needs and impacts in the state from a new demographic — the state’s own residents.

During the 2022-2023 Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association (SSDTA) Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Luncheon at the Lewis & Clark Resort Tuesday, South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen discussed plans for dual surveys — including a new survey of state residents — to take the public’s temperature on tourism in the state, both at home and beyond.

