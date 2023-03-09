Nebraskans Voice Concerns, Skepticism About Bicameral Idea

State senators debate on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the Nebraska State Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. 

 Rebecca S. Gratz

LINCOLN, Neb. — A hearing Thursday on a proposal to end Nebraska’s one-house legislative system drew all but one opponent, disputing claims it could benefit representation.

Legislative Resolution 2CA, proposed by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would return Nebraska to a bicameral Legislature, with 63 representatives elected by the people and 31 senators, each representing three contiguous counties. He did express interest in maintaining 49 representatives based on current legislative districts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.