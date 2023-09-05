Air Quality Alert
DG-Studio - stock.adobe.com

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) issued an air quality alert for areas across South Dakota where smoke from wildfires is forecast to settle this week.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for western Nebraska through Wednesday and central and eastern Nebraska through Thursday.

