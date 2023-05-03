The performance by East of Westerville, scheduled for Friday at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton, has been canceled due to health issues within the band.
Meanwhile, Yankton Area Arts is currently featuring the art exhibit “River Reflections” by Doris Symens-Armstrong at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery in Yankton. The exhibit is on display through May 30.
