MMU, Avera Team Up For Program

Avera and Mount Marty University (MMU) are partnering to help tackle what has been a growing need in rural health care for years.
At a press briefing Thursday, MMU President Dr. Marcus Long and Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, announced the Avera Scholars Program.
According to a press release on the scholarships, “Avera will support selected Mount Marty nursing students with school loans that will be forgiven once they work as nurses at Avera for three years following graduation. These nursing students will also get first-hand experience in health care by working at least eight hours a week in a paid employment role at Avera during their time at the university.”
Avera has committed to investing in four cohorts, or groups, of 10 nurses — as many as 40 in total — providing each with $10,000 of funding per year for four years. This is a potential investment of $1.6 million over seven years.”
Long said that Mount Marty produces some of the best health care workers in the region and is happy to see this recognized by others.
“For decades, Mount Marty’s Health Sciences graduates have improved lives around the region, nation and around the world, and we’re very grateful for that dedication that we have,” he said. “We graduate these men and women as a strong Catholic Benedictine university, bringing the love of Christ everywhere our graduates go. Our Benedictine principles that focus on hospitality, listening, humility and building communities are exactly what the world needs, and I’m proud that Avera recognizes that and works with Mount Marty to provide the best Catholic health care education and service possible to the residents of our region.”
The scholarship program comes at a critical time. Even before the pandemic, rural health care providers had been struggling to retain and bring in sufficient staff to meet their needs for a number of years.
Following the announcement, Ekeren told the media this is the case in South Dakota.
“Nursing is difficult because we have a lot of nurses in South Dakota that are reaching retirement age,” he said. “We’re going to have more retirees than we have nurses coming into the field. At the same time, as a society, we’re aging, with people 65 and older in our state and this region that need health care services. We’ve got this bubble of nurses exiting the workforce at the same time that the needs are going up. Then you lay the pandemic on top of that, the health care needs are very sufficient.”
He said that other places are using similar scholarships.
“There are some that I would say are similar to this model,” he said. “Just given the workforce situation we’ve got right now, there’s more creativity that’s taking place.”
Ekeren described the program as a win-win for both Avera and the students that eventually take advantage of it.
“If students are willing to make that commitment, we as an organization want to make that commitment to them as well — help them finance their education, give them some health care experience along the way and insure them that they’re going to have a place of employment within Avera, which helps us in projecting our workforce needs as well,” he said. “It’s certainly a win for the students with the cost of their education and the fact that they’re on track to employment and they get experience. It’s a win for us because we know we’re going to have very competent nurses whose value system matches ours. And it’s a win for the university because they have something they can offer to students and a very strong program that might help a student to come to Mount Marty for nursing versus someplace else.”
Long said he’s happy to move forward on the program.
“We’re just incredibly grateful for Avera investing their time and money in securing outstanding young men and women who can be nurses in the long term in the Avera system,” he said.
