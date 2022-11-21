The Western Governors’ Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Western Governors’ Association, is excited to announce that the application window for the 2023 Western Governors’ Leadership Institute is now open.

Designed to recognize and reward the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West and to promote its future development, the program will select leaders to represent every state in WGA’s footprint at its 2023 Annual Meeting on June 25-28 in Boulder, Colorado.

