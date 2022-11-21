The Western Governors’ Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Western Governors’ Association, is excited to announce that the application window for the 2023 Western Governors’ Leadership Institute is now open.
Designed to recognize and reward the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West and to promote its future development, the program will select leaders to represent every state in WGA’s footprint at its 2023 Annual Meeting on June 25-28 in Boulder, Colorado.
Prior to the Meeting, the delegates will also participate in the Institute’s leadership development forum with influential thought leaders from around the region. The Foundation will cover all expenses associated with delegate participation.
During the inaugural forum last July, delegates had the opportunity to discuss the nuances of leadership with 12 former and current Governors, as well as Barry Dunn, president of South Dakota State University; Duane Highley, the CEO of Tri-state Generation and Transmission Association Inc.; and several gubernatorial staffers.
