Members of Marty Council 1536, Knights of Columbus, Yankton, have learned their fund drive to raise $18,000 to help acquire an ultrasound device that will be donated to Zoe Care in Yankton has been more than successful. Initial cost of the device is estimated at $36,000. Reports necessary to seek the $18,000 matching reimbursement from the Supreme Council, Knights of Columbus, are being prepared.
Co-chairmen of the initiative for Marty Council, Thad Liebig and Gail Gubbels, reported to the KC members at their Nov. 2 meeting, “We are truly humbled by the generosity of so many members of the community.”
The current total raised amounted to $30,000. The amount in excess of the initial $18,000, 50% matching goal will also be donated to Zoe Care to help cover costs incurred in giving opportunity for abundant life to children and families in the Yankton area.
Thad Liebig is a past grand knight of the local KC council and a past state deputy (president). Gail Gubbels is current financial secretary of Marty Council 1536.
