Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Kerri Grate, 44, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trinity Hurrell, 48, Mission Hill, was arrested Friday on a court hold.
• Dusten Tiemeyer, 40, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Ashley Counts, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and maintenance of financial responsibility.
• Rebecca Ferris, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, identity theft and on warrants for failure to appear, breach of conditions and second-degree petty theft.
• Emilio Jacinto, 40, Fillmore, Calif., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Naseb Warsame, 19, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• William Stephenson, 20, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Jacob Lefebvere, 44, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a Hope Court hold.
• Robert Gregory, 55, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Kyle Wuebben, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Shirley Mendez, 45, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Jacob Mandel, 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Matthew Monarrez, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for violation of a protection order (misdemeanor).
• Rae Tall, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Shayna Provost, 20, McCook, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle/property damage) and on two warrants for failure to comply.
• Trevor Kusel, 30, Springfield, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Fransuat Molina, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
