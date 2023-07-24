HURON —Aug. 1 is the deadline to submit applications to honor farms or ranches at the Century Farm celebration at the 2023 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) are once again partnering to recognize South Dakota farms and ranches that have been in the same family for 100, 125 and 150 years.
