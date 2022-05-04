Starting Saturday, May 7, the Market at the Meridian returns from 9 a.m.-noon at the corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue in Yankton. James Dean is providing his special brand of relaxing music.
Opening Day promises a good cross-section of vendors, according to Market Manager Veronica Trezona. A mixture of new vendors and old favorites will be there.
“Many of our vendors don’t start right away,” Trezona said. “Several wait until the crops start to produce; others until it gets a bit warmer. It does look as if we will have more produce as summer arrives.”
The public is welcome to attend.
