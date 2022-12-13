LINCOLN, Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.
Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) must amend the STIP for reasons such as: to add or remove projects, to make adjustments to funding sources or estimates or to update a project’s scope of work.
An amendment, referred to as Amendment 2 to the 2023-2026 STIP, is available for public comment on the NDOT website ndot.info/stip through 5 p.m. CST on Dec. 19, 2022.
The FHWA and the FTA will not approve the revision until the public comment period has ended and comments have been evaluated and incorporated in the revision as appropriate.
Copies of the Public Involvement Plan for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s STIP are available from each of the eight district offices. (See the attached map of the district offices and contact information.) A copy of the proposed STIP Public Involvement Plan may be obtained upon request to the Communication Office, 1500 Highway 2, PO Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, or by calling (402) 479-4512 or email jeni.campana@nebraska.gov.
Under federal legislation, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is required to have a public involvement plan for the STIP in place. This plan can be viewed at: ndot.info/stip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.