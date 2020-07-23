100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 24, 1920
• Yankton baseball fans are counting on the old theory of ups and downs to be good to them tomorrow. The Coyotes won day before yesterday, lost yesterday and should come out on top tomorrow. And they figure they will have to have some theory to help them out when they come up against the Armour Packers.
• A jolly party of four auto loads, composed of every resident member of Chapter K, P.E.O. and members of their various families, left at 1 p.m. yesterday for Springfield in response to an invitation from Mrs. O.S. Williams, a non-resident member of the chapter. The trip was made without an incident to mar its pleasure. The afternoon was spent with music and conversation.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 24, 1945
• Growing hybrid corn seed has become one of Yankton’s big industries, and this year larger plantings have been made by Gurney’s Seed & Nursery Co., than ever before. The girls of the city have taken over in large numbers as workers in the hybrid fields of the company.
• Yankton’s proposed Memorial Park and swimming pool project on North Douglas Avenue will be dropped, so far as the special pool committee of the Chamber of Commerce is concerned, if the city is not interested in going ahead with it, the board of commissioners was told at its regular meeting last night by members of the committee who appeared before it.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 24, 1970
• This fall, the University of South Dakota will become the 24th school in the nation to offer a curriculum in the area of law enforcement and correction.
• A very large pair of twins, Wayne and William Bettencourt, who hail from Dracut, Mass., will be in action for the Yankton College Greyhounds this fall. The freshmen starred in Dracut High School in the defensive and offensive line, and a look at their physical stature will tell you why. Wayne is 6’4 and weighs 256 pounds, while his brother is also 6’4 and weighs 254 pounds. They are good blockers and have good speed for their size.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 24, 1995
• Archeology Days were held as a joint effort of the University of South Dakota Anthropology Department and the Corps of Engineers and continued throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Though actual numbers were uncertain, Larry Zimmerman, chairman of the USD anthropology department, said he estimated between 500-600 visitors.
• Officials said there are no plans to post piranha warnings after a second confirmed catch of the toothy fish was reported last week. Gary Wendte, 17, caught a 13-inch piranha in the Missouri River just south of downtown Sioux City Thursday night. On July 15, Joe Abbe used a bobber and bait to catch a 12-inch piranha that weighed 1 ½ pounds.
