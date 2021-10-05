• A report was received at 2:48 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:18 p.m. Monday of an assault off of 435th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5 p.m. Monday of vandalism off of Bellaire Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:33 p.m. Monday of a residential burglary off of 308th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:32 p.m. Monday of an escape from a detention facility in Yankton County.
