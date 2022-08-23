Rolling Again

After filling its vacant driver positions, Yankton Transit is back in the driver’s seat.
Remarkable community response to Transit’s driver shortage means kids will soon be able to ride again once new drivers are trained.
Earlier this month, the Press & Dakotan reported that the driver shortage at Yankton Transit, a non-profit that provides reduced-fare busing in Yankton, had deteriorated to the point that there would be no child rides given when school started and into the foreseeable future.
Since then, Transit has received a surge of interest in its available driver positions and is now back to full capacity, Yankton Transit Supervisor Terry Kirchner told the Press & Dakotan.
“We weren’t getting many applications (before the article) and then, all of a sudden, they were coming in left and right,” he said. “So, we’ve got the numbers we need. The only thing holding us up right now, for start of school, is the training process.”
The process can take weeks, and for some, begins with first obtaining a commercial driver license (CDL), he said.
“For those who have a CDL, I just have to make sure that they go through all the CPR, first-aid and driving courses,” Kirchner said. “Then, it just depends on the individual and how fast they can learn the city.”
Due to the ins and outs of driver training, Transit’s board cannot yet set a specific date for accepting student rides again, he said.
“We’re moving as quickly as we can, ensuring that the drivers are trained properly,” Kirchner said. “We don’t want to compromise safety.”
Also, new drivers usually start out with less rides than experienced drivers, he said.
“Without school kids, our pick-up and drop-off locations are repetitive,” Kirchner said. “You throw school kids in there, now you have home addresses and daycare addresses that you have to deal with, and they’re all over town.”
In the last three weeks, Transit has hired six new drivers, greatly upping its ability to provide the additional 300 or so rides required by Yankton’s school-aged children daily, he said.
Kirchner noted, even as the new drivers come online, one experienced full-time driver is leaving.
That sort of turnover has been a constant throughout the pandemic and would have been a tremendous blow only a month ago.
“Where we’re at, that’s not going to affect us pushing forward,” he said, adding that he is as happy as could be to get the new drivers started and trained.
“I just want to get back to normal again and then try going back to where we were before COVID,” he said.
The next step will be registering families who want their children to ride the Transit bus, though the actual start date for student busing might be down the road, Kirchner said.
“There (will be) a time when we open up the ridership and take requests because every child’s got to be registered with us again,” Kirchner said. “Then, we will have to set up routes, which is not an easy process.”
During a normal school year, requests for child rides begin trickling in during the summer, and Transit has a couple of months to work out all the details, he said. Kirchner added that some children only need morning rides, some both morning and afternoon rides, while others will need rides to and from daycare or activities.
Since the school year has already started, there will be a push to get everything set up. All of the requests will come in at the same time and have to be loaded into the system immediately so routes can be created, which will take a few days, Kirchner said.
“It feels good to have drivers again and be able to start back up and do what we normally do,” he added.
