Local members of the Yankton High School graduating class of 1956 with meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Minerva’s Board Room for lunch.
Classmates will log onto Zoom to visit with classmates from across the country from 1-3 p.m. Classmates may bring their own phones, tablets, etc.
Those who plan to attend must RSVP with Jim Van Osdel 605-760-4146 ASAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.