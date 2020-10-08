Pumpkins are getting ripe and ready and will be at the Market at the Meridian on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot at Second and Douglas. James Dean is again providing the music for the morning.
Photographs, hand-painted signs and cards, are at the Market. Hand-sewn and handmade items are abundant: pot holders, aprons, tea towels, pillows, quilts, mittens, purses, T-shirts, baby clothes and masks in all shapes and sizes to fight COVID-19. Specialty items abound at the Market: handmade soap, lip gloss, dog collars; too many to mention them all.
Scheduled to be open for four more Saturdays, weather permitting, the Market will close on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. A special event is being held at participating shops in the Meridian District between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for Trick or Treaters on Halloween.
