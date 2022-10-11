PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed October Cybersecurity Awareness Month in South Dakota.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about digital security and empower everyone to protect their personal data from digital forms of crime.
“Cybersecurity breaches can have a major impact on individuals, families, and organizations. I urge you to learn more and make sure you are secure online,” said Jeff Clines, Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications.
To avoid such threats, the citizens of South Dakota are reminded to do the following:
• Monitor your online account activity.
• Keep software up to date.
• Create unique and strong passwords.
• Use Multi-Factor authentication anywhere you can.
• Connect devices safely to the internet.
This year’s campaign theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people.
Since 2004, the president of the United States and Congress have declared October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month, helping individuals protect themselves online as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace.
