100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 22, 1920
• The latest thing in the war line here is a promised finny invasion of the city – an invasion in full force. The catfish and the bull heads are said to be leading the movement, and there are sun fish and suckers aplenty among their following, with an occasional sturgeon to make things exciting.
• The need of a special park commission to have all charge of parks and parkings in this city, and work for their development along a unified plan, was brought up at a meeting of the Yankton Women’s Club and the club went on record favoring the selection of such a committee.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 22, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 22, 1970
• Three dog poisonings have been reported within the last few days, according to Chief of Police Lloyd Zellhoefer, all along 21st St. in the north east corner of Yankton. The poison is put in meat. Two specimens are being checked now by the State Health Laboratory at Vermillion. Two of the dogs reported poisoned survived because the animals were taken to veterinarians in time.
• Ground-breaking ceremonies to mark the start of construction of the new telephone building at 311 West 12th Street are planned for Friday, April 24, according to J.T. Silvernail, manager for Northwestern Bell Telephone. Construction of the new building is the company’s first step in a $2,000,000 expansion and telephone improvement program.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 22, 1995
• Friday’s news that the Oklahoma City bombing was the work of Americans – not foreigners – signals a dangerous new threat within the country, according to a Mount Marty College professor. Dr. Tim Schorn, who became familiar with terrorism as a solder and student in Europe and in the social science courses he teaches, will talk about ways the United States can deal with terrorism during a Wednesday noon forum in the Roncalli Center’s south dining room on the MMC campus.
• For the third year in a row, the pair of bald eagles living below the Fort Randall Dam near Pickstown have produced young. One eaglet was confirmed in the nest on April 14 and was expected to have hatched on April 1.
