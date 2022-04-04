• A report was received at 3:34 p.m. Friday of the theft of a backpack and a credit card in Yankton.
• A report was received at 4:24 p.m. Friday of theft on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 6:49 p.m. Friday of theft from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:08 p.m. Friday of a fight on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 11:48 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 12:46 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:43 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:56 a.m. Sunday of vandalism off of 437th Ave. Several political signs were stolen from parts of Yankton and dumped near Utica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.