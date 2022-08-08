A medical emergency may have led to a fatal motor vehicle accident in Yankton County Friday evening.
According to an email from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received Monday morning, an injury accident occurred near the intersection of 432nd Avenue and 300th Street near Lesterville around 7:10 p.m.
The lone vehicle involved, a 2008 GMC Yukon, was westbound on 300th Street when it crossed the center line and entered the south ditch, hit a fence and entered a field. The Yukon continued westbound before hitting another fence, hitting the embankment for 432nd Avenue, going airborne and coming to rest on the other side of 432nd Avenue. The driver was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
It is believed that the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash, according to the email release.
The name of the driver was not officially released by the Sheriff’s Office.
Other details are not available at this time.
