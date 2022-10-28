LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
The $5 million EMS Equipment grant is intended to provide funding for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment.
The $20 million Rural Ambulance Replacement grant is intended to assist EMS across Nebraska in replacing aging ambulance fleets.
Applications for both grants will be open now through Nov. 30. DHHS will begin announcing grant recipients in December.
Priority for Equipment grants will be given to emergency medical services programs that are volunteer-based, located in a community with a population of fewer than one hundred thousand inhabitants as determined by the most recent federal decennial census or the most recent revised certified count by the United States Bureau of the Census, and have high needs, as determined by DHHS in consultation with a statewide organization dedicated to supporting providers of prehospital emergency medical care in Nebraska.
