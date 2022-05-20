• Cody Dejong, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Wayne Selwyn, 43, Tyndall, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jeremiah Sudbeck, 29, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated eluding, reckless driving and simple assault.
• Kelli Whitehead, 43, Mitchell, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Keith Archambault, 22, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (against law enforcement officer) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Patrick Highstrom, 55, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for receiving stolen property and first-degree petty theft.
