‘Movie At The Meridian’ To Return To Yankton May 27

Yankton’s Restore Church “Movie at the Meridian” series returns to Riverside Park Friday, May 27.
Free events start at 6 p.m., including inflatables and games, while the movie “Luca” (rated PG) will start at 9 p.m. or dusk. There will be free food and drinks. Times and activities are subject to change due to weather.
“Luca,” a children’s movie on the Italian Riviera, is about an unlikely friendship between a human and a sea monster disguised as a human. They explore what lies above the sea’s surface and discover the true meaning of freedom, the importance of family, and the power of acceptance.
“We’re thrilled to bring back (‘Movie at the Meridian’) to Yankton,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller of Restore Church. “We held back on it during the initial COVID outbreak in 2020 when we didn’t know much about COVID. It was hard to get the momentum back, but we’re doing it. However, our temporary hiatus from ‘Movie at the Meridian’ had given us some hidden blessings. We didn’t realize how much Yankton had valued the event until we took some time off. We’ve had people express how much they missed it and how excited they were for the event to return. Little things like that make the event’s return all the more meaningful.”
This year, Restore is trying something new. Instead of having the event on the lawn at Meridian Plaza, they are moving the event to Riverside Park because Restore has a new screen that can be set up anywhere.
“We want to work the playground into the event alongside our inflatable obstacle course and bounce castle,” Mueller said.
They will have all of the other fun things people loved about “Movie at the Meridian,” including free hot dogs and hamburgers, free drinks, yard games and perhaps some other surprises.
“People need to be there to find out about the surprises, including a raffle for prizes,” Mueller said. “I want to make sure to take a moment to thank Restore for being so generous about this and other community events and community contributions like our Kid’s Campus.”
The Kid’s Campus is located at 607 E 15th St. in Yankton. Its mission is to provide a fun and loving environment with a gospel-centered focus to help children grow as disciples of Christ.
Restore is committed to absorbing all costs, relying entirely on donations, and doing so because they’re committed to offering these things to the community for free as an expression of the love of Jesus.
For more information, email connect@myrestore.church or visit www.myrestore.church. You can also call 605-215-1818.
