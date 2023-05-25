Noem Blasts Universities, Issues Set Of ‘Challenges’

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on Feb. 17 in Washington.

 Getty Images

Gov. Kristi Noem challenged the South Dakota Board of Regents in a letter Thursday to “improve higher education” in the state through a range of suggestions.

Noem said she wants to bolster free speech, ban drag shows and the use of preferred pronouns on campuses, root out Chinese influence, require U.S. history and government classes, improve graduation rates and make higher education more affordable.

Noem: "Remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech." Also Noem: don't talk about diversity, don't use preferred pronouns, and ban drag shows. And here’s a whistleblower hotline to tell on people.

