The theme for National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) 2023 is “Cultivating Kindness.” NSNCW will take place May 14-20, 2023. The theme is inspired by the many acts of kindness that happen in skilled nursing care centers every day. Research has found that practicing compassion and kindness not only can improve health and well-being but can also strengthen human connections and bonds.
This year’s annual NSNCW observance recognizes the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s elders and individuals with disabilities. Each person in the long and post-acute care community contributes to improving the quality of life of all residents by providing a home away from home that allows them to have the essential connections they need to thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.