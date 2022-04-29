Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High near 55F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain early. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.