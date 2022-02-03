2 City Permits Awarded

A decision has been made on who will be blazing a trail for the City of Yankton into the world of legalized medicinal cannabis.
Last week, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) chose two dispensary permit applicants — Green Machine and Genesis Farms, LLC — to approve.
Having been forwarded five applicants that met all of the city’s and state’s criteria, the DOH used a medical cannabis establishment lottery process to ultimately decide which applications would be awarded the city’s two available permits.
Jeff Dayhuff, who filed a permit for Green Machine, told the Press & Dakotan that he’s excited to get started in the business.
“I’m pretty anxious to bring medical cannabis to Yankton,” he said. “I know it’s got a lot of healing power for the people.”
The same is true of Emmett Reistroffer of Genesis Farms, LLC.
“We’re certainly lucky because there was no guarantee we’d win the lottery,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re very much looking forward to doing business in Yankton and many other communities around the state, as well.”
Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan Thursday that the onus is now on the applicants.
“They’ve been approved for licenses, but part of our ordinance requires pretty specific building requirements,” he said. “It’s up to them now, going forward on how fast or how responsible they are as far as getting their buildings ready.”
The buildings will have to adhere to a number of security and safety provisions to make sure product is only accessible to those licensed to use medical cannabis, along with ensuring safety of customers and employees alike.
Dayhuff said he will be renovating a building he already owns in the 200 block of Capitol Street to adhere to the city’s ordinance.
He added that state provisions, yet to be fully fleshed out in Pierre, will ultimately dictate when the dispensary will open.
“As far as I know, there’s no product to buy yet,” he said. “The licenses for growing haven’t been issued yet. … It can’t come over state lines, it has to be grown in South Dakota and there’s no place to buy it right now.”
Dayhuff estimated that, once product can be acquired, it would take about two or three months of work to open up his dispensary.
Reistroffer said the Genesis Farms facility will perhaps take a bit longer.
“Our next step is to begin pulling building permits and starting the construction process,” he said. “We have to build our dispensary from the ground up, which means we will be at least six months out before beginning operation.”
Genesis Farms in Yankton will be located in the 2500 block of E. Highway 50 on the edge of town.
As with any lottery, there are those who were not quite as successful. The remaining three permit applicants — River City Cannabis (picked 3rd), ZAZA 605 (picked 4th), and Compassionate Care, LLC (picked 5th) — will now be classified as alternates for the time being.
“They stay on the list for now because if, for some reason, one of the first two doesn’t follow through and go through with their plans, then we’d go to the next three to grant possibilities,” Viereck said.
He added there isn’t a deadline for the successful permit recipients to begin building or start fielding business. However, city permits are reviewed for renewal each year.
Dayhuff said he’s looking forward to applying his previous experiences with retail establishment to the new venture.
“We’re going to try to make it nice and we should have plenty of room in there to accommodate any of the products that become available,” he said. “I’ve been buying and selling things in Yankton — the bars, Yankton Janitorial Supply and Downtown Screen Printing — for a long time. I’m hoping it’s a retail business that we can come up to speed in real quick.”
Reistroffer, a long-time advocate for access to medicinal cannabis, said this venture serves a higher calling.
“I started more than 10 years ago advocating for safe access to medical cannabis, so I think what’s really important is that we’re working to get this medicine to the people that need it as soon as possible,” he said.
At the county level, several permit applications for dispensaries, cultivation centers, testing centers and manufacturing facilities have been fielded and forwarded to the state by the County Commission since late December. In contrast to the two permits allowed by the city, the county allows for up to 10 permits each in the categories of dispensaries, cultivation centers, testing centers and manufacturing facilities.
The state’s decisions on the submitted county permit applications have yet to be announced.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.