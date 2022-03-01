PIERCE, Neb. — Students across northeast Nebraska have responded to three children’s deaths in a Pierce house fire earlier this winter, raising about $16,500 to assist the family.
The Jan. 29 fire at the home of Leroy and Theresa Clausen claimed the lives of three of their children: Alexander, 17; Candace, 15; and Andrew, 12. The parents and the youngest daughter, Lilly, escaped the blaze.
Leroy was transported to Faith Regional Services in Norfolk for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Norfolk Daily News. The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. and was battled by Pierce and area firefighters and other first responders.
State Fire Marshal Agency investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove, the Daily News reported. An autopsy was ordered to determine the causes of the children’s deaths.
At the Laurel-Concord/Coleridge (LCC) school, Superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said the Pierce family’s loss carried a very personal connection for his school.
“Theresa Clausen attended our school system as a child, and she and Leroy’s children had attended a local church camp, Camp Assurance, in recent years, where they forged friendships with many of our local students,” Christiansen told the Press & Dakotan.
The tragedy struck a chord with northeast Nebraska residents who either knew the Clausens or just wanted to assist the family. In particular, area students could relate to the loss of the three Clausen children, as many of those area students were the same ages as the victims.
During the past month, the region’s schools and communities rallied around the Clausens with fundraisers and other signs of support.
At Laurel-Concord/Coleridge (LCC), the school district’s response was led by the Student Council organizations at the high school, middle school and elementary school, Christiansen said. The LCC effort used the Pierce school colors of blue and white in its fundraising projects.
“Each group organized a ‘Blue Out’ on a specific day and also offered the option of wearing a hat for a monetary donation,” the superintendent said. “In all, the students raised over $1,000 that has been donated to the Clausen family.”
The LCC students showed their ability to connect with the family and to support them, Christiansen said.
Other area efforts included the following:
• BLOOMFIELD: Superintendent Shane Alexander said his Bloomfield Community School collected $3,700 for the Clausen family.
On Feb. 2, all staff and students could raise money for the Pierce family by wearing a blue T-shirt (Pierce’s school color) and appropriate pajama pants paying a minimum of $2. The staff member or student could wear a hat for an additional $1.
The school also placed a collection bucket at the gate for the games the rest of the week.
• CREIGHTON: Superintendent Josh Weber said his school raised approximately $1,500.
“Creighton Community Schools had a ‘Blue Out Day’ and held multiple fundraisers throughout the week including a concessions fundraiser, jeans day for staff fundraiser, hat day for students, and a free will donation throughout the week,” he said.
“We raised approximately $1,500 for the family, thanks to the generosity of our staff, students, and community. We have a Midwest Bank in town that was collecting donations for the family as well. “
• CROFTON: Principal Johnnie Ostermeyer said the Crofton schools and community raised more than $300 for the Clausen family
“We had a donation jar at the first round of the Mid-State Conference Tournament games,” he said. “We also had a Wear Blue Day in support of the Clausen Family and Pierce Community on February 4. Students could also pay $2 to wear a blue hat this day. We had a donation jar that day, as well.”
That effort was followed up by the elementary school holding a hat day, where students could pay $1 to wear a hat, Ostermeyer said. The additional funds also benefited the Clausens.
• OSMOND: The Osmond Community School raised approximately $3,000, according to English teacher Robin Wagner.
“Osmond Community School staff and students were wearing blue to support Pierce with ‘Osmond 4 Pierce’ (fundraiser),” Wagner said. “Donation boxes were set up around the school.”
• PLAINVIEW: Superintendent Darron Arlt said the Clausen tragedy literally hit close to home for Plainview, located in Pierce County just 18 miles from the Pierce community.
Plainview held a Feb. 8 benefit during its basketball game with O’Neill and raised $6,335, Arlt said.
“We encouraged everyone to wear blue, which was easy for O’Neill since those are their school colors. We are red/white, so it was a little strange to see most of our crowd in blue!” Arlt said.
“We advertised that all proceeds from the game, gate, concessions, sloppy joe meal and tips would go to the Clausen family. We had a great crowd and many instances of people just handing over $50 and $100 bills.”
Arlt noted the heartfelt generosity of northeast Nebraska schools and communities. “This is an unfathomable tragedy,” he said.
• WYNOT: The Wynot schools raised $1,600 for the Clausens, with the student-run Blue Inferno Pizza business hosting a fundraiser for the family.
“We filled up the bucket (with cash), but people asked us to bring it back out because they wanted to keep donating,” junior Justis Collins told News Channel Nebraska..
——
A post on the Pierce Fire and Rescue Facebook page said benefit funds were established at two local banks: Midwest Bank, P.O. Box 219, Pierce, NE 68767; and the Elkhorn Valley Bank at 105 S. 2nd St. in Pierce.
