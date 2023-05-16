BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University held its annual Undergraduate Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity Day April 20 in the University Student Union’s Volstorff Ballroom.
In addition to selecting top student performances, the university announced the recipients of the Schultz-Werth Awards and the Joseph F. Nelson Undergraduate Research Mentorships. URSCAD is organized by SDSU’s Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.