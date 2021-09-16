Incidents
• A report was received at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday of elder abuse on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 8:12 a.m. Thursday of an assault on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1 p.m. Wednesday of as weapons violation in Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday of an escape from the Yankton Community Work Center. The male subject was taken into custody shortly after leaving the prison grounds.
