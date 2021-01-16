Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.