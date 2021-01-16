Yankton County reported 69 new COVID-19 infections in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
It was the second-largest daily increase the county has seen to date. The biggest was 140 cases reported on Dec. 4 and due primarily to an outbreak at the Yankton Community Work Center.
This time, the Yankton Federal Prison Camp may be a reason behind the spike in infections. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Yankton facility currently reports 40 active cases (27 inmates, 13 staff).
The South Dakota Department of Corrections website shows no active cases at the Yankton work center.
Yankton County also reported four new recoveries (2,493 overall) and one new hospitalization (121). The number of active cases soared to 162.
Meanwhile, South Dakota reported 341 new infections and four new deaths — including one in Hutchinson County — Saturday.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,633, while Hutchinson County recorded its 22nd death overall and sixth this month.
Also of note locally, Union County reported 11 new cases.
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Saturday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 105,278 (+341: 253 confirmed, 88 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,837 (+105);
• Recoveries — 98,808 (+1,454);
• Hospitalizations — 6,039 ever hospitalized (+16); 208 currently hospitalized (-18);
• Testing — 4,496 new tests processed; 1,012 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 55,531 total vaccinations (+1,756), 45,796 individuals vaccinated (1,739).
In Nebraska, 19 new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday to raise the state toll to 1,837.
There were also 672 new infections recorded.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 180,910 (+672);
• Recoveries — 124,963 (+730);
• Hospitalizations — 5,565 ever hospitalized (+26); 457 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 14,078 new tests processed; 2,266 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.