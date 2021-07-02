Summer is in full swing and that means it’s time for the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton SUV Raffle! 2021 marks the raffle’s seventh year as a community event. Tickets are on sale through Aug. 4.
One thousand tickets will be sold for $100 each and all proceeds will be used to support Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Club operations. The grand prize is a 2021 Chevrolet All-Wheel Drive Trailblazer (White), $20,000 towards a vehicle at Northtown Automotive or $15,000 cash with a runner-up prize drawing of a Maui Mat.
The final drawing will be held virtually on the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Facebook page at 6 p.m. Aug. 4.
Over $1,000 in Early Bird prizes will also be drawn each Friday of the weeks leading up to the grand prize drawing on the evening of Aug. 4. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Thursday to be eligible for early-bird prize drawings on Friday. Names will be re-entered after winning an early bird prize, meaning the earlier you enter, the more chances you have to win. This year’s early bird prize pool contains over 50 prizes so don’t wait to purchase your ticket.
“We are thrilled for yet another Boys & Girls Club raffle to wrap up our fun-filled summer festivities!” said Executive Director Koty Frick. “This year’s fresh ride will be a beautiful Chevy Trailblazer, and by purchasing a ticket to win this car, you will be giving an entire community of kids an opportunity to experience the Club! We strive to provide a safe and supportive place for all youth to encounter positive role models, engage in interactive 30-minute programs, and attend educational field trips! Throughout the Yankton area, we are serving about 300 youth per day and over 3,000 healthy snacks per week. Our kids and Club thrive most when sustained by generous supporters like you!”
Tickets can be purchased at the Club website www.greatfuturessd.org, at the Boys & Girls Club front desk, Hy-Vee, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, 9th Street Clothing Company, Northtown Automotive, KVHT Radio or Riverfront Broadcasting Radio Station.
This event is made possible by First Dakota National Bank, and additionally sponsored by Northtown Automotive, State Farm/Rhonda Wesseln, Vast Broadband, Yankton Rexall Drug, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, Mead Lumber, Williams & Company, KVHT Radio, Riverfront Broadcasting and The UPS Store.
