100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 13, 1922
• Reports of further wind storm damage over this section this week have come in today. The new ball park at Tabor was practically wrecked by the stiff blow. The high board fence around the place was laid low, and the grandstand was flopped over on its back. The park was just dedicated Sunday, with a ball game in which Yankton played the local team.
• “Sand-hogs” are at work again on the Meridian Highway bridge, grubbing into the earth beneath the bed of the river. Air was turned into the caisson of Pier 7 about noon yesterday and the entrance made. It was found that the box down below was in very good shape, no sand at all having deposited in the lower end, though the upper end was well filled.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 13, 1947
• The subject of parking meter traffic regulation for the city of Yankton was renewed last night when representatives of two meter companies appeared before the city commission to demonstrate their machines and point out the value of meters in downtown shopping districts where parking is problematical.
• One of the most beautiful specimens of a Hopa flowering crab tree ever seen in this section can be found here in Yankton, George Gurney, horticulturist of the Gurney Seed and Nursery company, said today. This flowering crab can be found in the yard of Mrs. Agnes M. Lagan at 811 Burleigh St., about a half block north of the Cotton gas station.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 13, 1972
• Gov. Richard Kneip addressed over 400 members of the South Dakota National Guard Enlisted Men’s Association here today at the Association’s annual convention. Kneip stressed that the strength of the South Dakota National Guard depends on the people within the organization. He said that he was proud to serve as their commander-in-chief.
• The Yankton police estimate of property damage in the 39 accidents investigated during April is $16,106.34. The accident total also included eight personal injuries in five accidents. Thirty-seven of the accidents involved other vehicles, one the Yankton bridge, and the last a light pole. Forty-four of the drivers were men and 27 women.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 13, 1997
• Commissioner Brad Olson was selected as Yankton’s new mayor at Monday’s regular City Commission meeting. A resident of Yankton since 1981, Olson said the coming year will be one of transition under a new city manager, P. Eric Swanson.
• The Yankton Gazelles golf team continued its streak of state meet qualifying teams, finishing fourth in the Region 3A Golf Tournament Monday. Yankton has qualified for the State A Girls’ Golf Meet every season since 1975.
