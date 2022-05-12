Thursday Blast

A second day of severe weather brought winds nearing 90 miles per hour and extensive damage to Yankton County Thursday evening.
According to Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, the heaviest damage was sustained in Gayville, Lesterville and Utica.
“There’s a few trees down around the Gayville area and in Gayville,” he said. “Some of my spotters sent me pictures of machine sheds with no roofs and other sheds that were knocked over or destroyed because of the winds. We had a big piece of roof laying on Highway 50 east of town about at 447th Avenue.”
Pieces of the roof were quickly cleared off the highway.
In Utica, several trees were uprooted, and a large grain dryer was knocked down, leading to a potentially larger issue.
“I got a call from one of our spotters that they could smell propane in town, and then they saw a leak,” Scherschligt said. “We found out the (propane) was still hooked up to the dryer and that a two-inch propane line had broken off and it was discharging propane out of a 20,000-gallon tank. … We were able to sneak around to the upwind side and get it turned off before any major thing happened. It was probably a small blessing in disguise that the town of Utica was out of power when that happened.”
Some structural damage was also reported in town and, as of 8:30 p.m., power had still not been restored to Utica.
Damage was extensive in and around Lesterville, as well.
“The one bar in town — Trevor’s — from my understanding, lost part of its roof,” Scherschligt said. “A couple of grain bins are damaged really bad, totaled if you will. The fertilizer plant lost part of its roof and the leg that’s used to fill the building was taken down. A camper was rolled across the street and is laying on its side.”
He said several trees were uprooted and roofing damage was everywhere in town.
“They’re cleaning up and waiting for insurance companies to show up all over the county,” he said.
Scherschligt said the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area and lake area in general weathered the storm well.
“They had a few tree branches and stuff like that, so there wasn’t any major concerns down there,” he said.
However, despite the extensive damage, Scherschligt said there haven’t been any reports of injuries in Yankton County due to the storm.
“No injuries other than, when that thing came in, it scared people,” he said.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that Yankton County EMS was called to assist with a storm related injury-accident involving semis being blown over along Highway 50 in Clay County; however, the ambulance was called off before it could reach the site nine miles east of Gayville.
Scherschligt said wind was the main factor in damages around the county.
“I talked to the weather service (Thursday night) about the possibility of tornadoes and everything,” he said. “Everything they’re indicating as of right now — they were all straight-line winds in our area of around 86 miles per hour and a couple of other places at 90 across the county. I have not seen what the airport had to read with the highest gust. … One of our spotters clocked 86-miles-per-hour on the west side of Yankton.”
The Argus Leader reported that Madison saw a wind gust of 97 miles per hour.
The City of Yankton fared better during Thursday’s storms.
Scherschligt said tree damage and shingle damage were largely the extent of reported damage.
While branches and other light tree debris could be spotted along area roadways, Nickles said the city had escaped the worst of Thursday’s weather.
“I was really amazed,” he said. “With all of the high winds and stuff, I think Yankton survived well because the Yankton Fire Department didn’t get called to anything — no wires down or anything, and that’s a good thing. Shows that our infrastructure is in good shape.”
Damage was also reported across eastern South Dakota Thursday evening.
The Argus Leader reported a tornado had struck Castlewood, damaging a school and two homes. The ArgusLeader911 Twitter feed also showed photos of numerous downed trees throughout the region and building damage in Tea, Sioux Falls and Brookings among others. One video on the feed shows the towering netting at Great Shots in Sioux Falls being shredded in many places by the high winds. Videos on that feed and on the National Weather Service — Sioux Falls Twitter show a wall of dust preceding Thursday evening’s storm.
A press release from East River Electric Power Cooperative reported that, as of 9 p.m. Thursday, “49 East River Electric substations as well as six municipal customers served by East River are out of power across the cooperative’s service area.”
It further added that some customers may be without power through the night due to the extent of damage.
By contrast, a storm system that moved through Yankton County Wednesday was far less damaging.
“There was some damage done at the Fox Run Golf Course at one of their storage sheds where they keep the golf carts,” Scherschligt said earlier on Thursday. “Some tin roof panels got tore off. A couple of other places had tree branches broke.”
He said a storage shed near Gayville lost its roof.
National Weather Service — Sioux Falls meteorologist Philip Schumacher told the Press & Dakotan that the storm that struck Yankton Wednesday afternoon produced a 54 mile per hour wind gust at the airport.
“We did see circulation on radar in western Yankton County south of Lesterville,” he said. “That went north into Hutchinson County. We did not get a report of a tornado with that. As the storm continued north, we did get a hail report out of that storm, but fortunately, no tornado touched down with that.”
No other major damage was reported Wednesday.
———
The Yankton County Emergency Management Office will continue taking damage reports Friday at 605-668-5289.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.