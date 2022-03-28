Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next Community Conversation at 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, Yankton.
The Community Conversation topic will be “South Dakota Aging Resources.” Learn more about Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs’ mission and how they help identify quality lifestyle options for senior living. The scheduled presenter is Sharon Stratman, health care director at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs.
The goal of Spark is to connect community leaders and volunteers, while gaining knowledge and understanding of community needs. Community members gather on the first Friday of each month, to share information and look for opportunities to improve the community through collaboration.
For more information, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/spark.
