Monsignor Marking Multiple Milestones

When Monsignor Carlton Hermann started as a Catholic priest in 1952, he wanted to serve parishes like the one he attended while growing up on an Iowa farm.
“One of the reasons I came to South Dakota was to live in a rural area,” he said. “I didn’t want to be assigned to a large parish or teach in a high school. I thought South Dakota would be a good place for me.”
Right out of seminary, things didn’t turn out as planned.
His first assignment in South Dakota was to St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, which had thousands of parishioners in the state’s largest city.
“At first, I wondered what I was doing there. It wasn’t what I expected,” he said with a laugh.
However, he later was reassigned to rural parishes and communities throughout his ministry. He has spent about 50 years at assignments in Yankton and Bon Homme counties.
Now, he will mark a double milestone on Saturday. He will turn 95 on that day and has been ordained the longest among current Catholic priests in the Sioux Falls Diocese at 70 years. He is second oldest in age to the Rev. John Brady, who is 98.
In marking his milestone, Hermann will concelebrate the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton, followed by a reception in the parish hall.
The spike in COVID cases during the past two weeks raised some concerns, but the decision was made to proceed with the celebration, Hermann said. However, he won’t be making close contact with those in attendance.
“I’ll just stand across the table and wave at people as they pick up (their refreshments),” he said.
Hermann will celebrate a lifetime of service and friendships.
He began his faith journey attending a Catholic school and serving as an altar server in his parish. In eighth grade, his pastor spoke to him and another altar server about attending seminary school. With his pastor providing such a vote of confidence, Hermann decided to pursue it.
In September 1940, he entered the high school seminary in Columbus, Ohio, where he studied for the next 12 years of high school, college and major seminary. He was ordained June 7, 1952.
Since the Dubuque, Iowa, diocese had sufficient priests at the time, the archbishop released Hermann from the Iowa diocese. Bishop William O. Brady accepted Hermann into the Sioux Falls Diocese with his first assignment at St. Joseph Cathedral.
“I came out of seminary without much experience,” Hermann said. “Each wedding, funeral and anointing of the sick was a new experience for me. You were sharing all those moments of their lives. We had another associate pastor, which really helped me.”
In 1953, Hermann was transferred to St. Anthony’s parish in Hoven. While there, he also served Holy Infant Hospital in Hoven and St. Mary’s parish in Lebanon. He also developed his first Yankton connection, as the Benedictine Sisters taught at the Catholic school in Hoven.
His first pastorate was in 1959 at St. John the Baptist Church in Lesterville and St. Agnes Church in Sigel. He served there until 1964.
“I liked the people. There were a lot of Polish and Czech people in Lesterville at the time, and my mother was Czech,” he said. “They had a lot of Germans at Sigel. My dad was German and I studied German in the seminary, so I knew some German. A reason I was sent to Hoven was that, when people went to Confession, they were speaking the German language.”
When he transferred to DeSmet in 1964, serving St. Thomas Aquinas Church, he was also assigned to St. Peter & Paul Church in Iroquois and Sacred Heart Church in Carthage, serving there for seven years.
In 1971, Hermann was assigned to Christ the King Church in Webster, and in 1976, he became the pastor of St. Lawrence Church in Milbank.
In November 1978, he was assigned to St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor. In 1993, while still serving Tabor, St. John the Baptist Church in Lesterville was added to his care.
“When I came to Tabor, a number of the people spoke Czech but they could also understand English. Since my mother was Czech, I knew a few phrases,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time there, and they even made me the Czech Days parade marshal one year.”
Hermann has remained living in the Yankton region since 1978.
“I have developed so many friendships, which makes it easier as a priest,” he said. “It’s easier to help people when they know you and are more comfortable.”
In September 1996, the Holy Father Pope John Paul II, on the recommendation of then-Bishop Robert Carlson of Sioux Falls, named Hermann a Prelate of Honor with the title of Monsignor. He was officially given the honor Sept. 29, 1996.
On July 1, 1997, he retired to a Yankton residence where he has continued to substitute in Yankton parishes, churches in the surrounding area of the diocese and into Nebraska.
“I enjoy getting together with fellow priests from the area for prayer, a meal and fellowship,” he said. “We usually get together on Thursday nights at the St. Benedict Church rectory.”
One of those priests, the Rev. Bob Lacey of Sacred Heart and St. Benedict parishes, said Hermann has brought special gifts to his ministry.
“Monsignor Hermann is very well known in the community by so many people. He holds a long-time connection to the area,” Lacey said. “One thing about his ministry, he’s very attentive to people. He remembers their names, their family history and builds great relationships. He has been very connected to people for a long time.”
Hermann has left a tremendous mark on people of all faiths, Lacey said.
“It’s hard to estimate the impact Monsignor Hermann has had on numerous generations of people across the Sioux Falls Diocese, particularly in the Yankton area,” Lacey said. “He has been around for multiple generations of people for their births, baptisms, marriages and funerals. He has shared major life events.”
Saturday’s Mass and reception will provide a special celebration, Lacey said.
‘The major reason we recognize Monsignor Hermann on his birthday is for the work he has done with his life and how he continues to witness for us in our lives,” he said.
Hermann has lived a well-round life. His hobbies include pheasant and duck hunting, along with golfing. He enjoys fishing for blue gills in the stock dams and then cleaning and cooking them.
He also likes to travel. His trips include two tours in Europe. On the first trip, he went to Ireland, England, France, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. On his second tour, he visited France and Italy. He has visited the Vatican twice, part of an audience hearing Pope Paul VI the first trip and Pope John Paul II on the second tour.
To what does he attribute his old age? He says moderation and good genes, as his mother lived to 105.
The last two years with the pandemic may have been among the most challenging for everyone, Hermann said.
“I came here (to the Avera Majestic Bluffs facility) March 13, 2020, and the following day we went into lockdown because of the pandemic,” he said. “It’s nothing like we’ve ever experienced before. Really, there is great uncertainty, and we have to trust in God. They ask me to offer a prayer before each meal, so I read an inspiration poem and say the Lord’s Prayer.”
Hermann sees himself as truly blessed.
“I’m most grateful for my health and the people around me. I hope to live until June 7, which is the 70th anniversary of my ordination,” he said.
“As for Saturday’s celebration, it’s humbling that people think highly of you. It gives you a sense of worth and value.”
