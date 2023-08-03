PIERRE — The Executive Board for the South Dakota Legislative Research Council (LRC) will hold its fifth meeting of the 2023 Interim on Monday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Executive Board, chaired by Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) with vice chair Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), will receive reports from the Technology, Investment Council, and Budget Subcommittees; review LRC Issue Memorandums; and hear updates on the status of the Housing Grant Program and Teacher Certification.
