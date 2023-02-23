VIBORG —The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, March 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. CT to inform area residents of the proposed S.D. Highway 19 reconstruction Project from south of Ludwig Avenue to Pioneer Avenue in Viborg.

The public meeting open house will be held at Viborg Community Center, located at 101 E. Sorenson St. in Viborg. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.