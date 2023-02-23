VIBORG —The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, March 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. CT to inform area residents of the proposed S.D. Highway 19 reconstruction Project from south of Ludwig Avenue to Pioneer Avenue in Viborg.
The public meeting open house will be held at Viborg Community Center, located at 101 E. Sorenson St. in Viborg. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input.
Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.
Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.
For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor at 605-367-5680 or Cary.Cleland@state.sd.us.
